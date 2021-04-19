TOWN OF BELOIT—After questions from multiple town board members, the township is seeking more information while considering a possible land trade agreement with Waste Management company.
During Monday night’s board meeting, Public Works Director Joe Rose said Waste Management had approached the township with a proposal to purchase or trade land and expand their business footprint in the area of W BR Townline Road.
Rose said a couple plots of land were appraised and equaled the same value, and Waste Management wants to move forward with a land swap agreement. Rose added the company offered to pay closing costs and other associated fees.
Rose said if the township were to move forward with a land trade, it would be beneficial for the public works department to use the other plot of land for sewer services.
“It’s actually more beneficial for us to have the other piece. It made sense for us,” Rose said. “Operationally it makes more sense for us to have the other land.”
Multiple town board members had questions related to how Waste Management would use or develop the land.
Supervisor Jim Packard Jr. said he believes the township should seek more information before agreeing to the land swap.
“I think it’d be beneficial to understand that going in. There has to be a reason behind it and I believe we should do our due diligence to find out what that is,” Packard said.
Rose told the board he would reach out to the company for clarification and invite them to attend a future town board meeting. Town Attorney Brooke Joos said that would allow the board members an opportunity to hear directly from the company about its intentions.
The item was tabled to be included on a future board meeting agenda.
The township also plans to install stop signs on McKearn Lane at the intersection with South Shenandoah Avenue and Limerick Lane heading west. Traffic turning right onto McKearn Lane would have the right of way.
Additionally, the Town of Beloit Fire Department plans to auction off some outdated and unserviceable gear and earn a little bit of revenue for the township, Chief Daniel Pease said. He added the fire department would most likely work with Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction.