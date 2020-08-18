TOWN OF BELOIT — Numerous residents voiced their concerns and frustrations Monday night before the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors approved assessments for sewer and water service installation projects.
The project has been completed as part of what is known as the 208 agreement between the Town of Beloit and City of Beloit, to provide required water and sewer services for a portion of the township to prevent any annexation of land to the city. The 208 area includes the area south of Newark Road on the west side of the Rock River on both sides of Afton Road.
Final project costs are $82.10 for sanitary and $85 for water per front foot of lot for township properties. The costs for city properties are $106.80 for sanitary and $109.35 for water per front foot of lot. The difference is due to the township’s policy of not assessment pavement costs.
Residents are also expected to pay a lateral sewer line installation charge of $1,623 and a $2,057.25 charge for water lines. Town Engineer Frank McKearn told residents they will need to contact a private contractor to help with that process.
There is also a $50 inspection charge after the lateral sewer hookup is made. This is a sanitary sewer connection fee based on current township policy, which is about $325 for single family customers.
Residents were given the option to pay the final costs in full by Nov. 1.
Another option given is for residents to add on the costs to their annual property tax assessment over a period of 20 years.
Town Administrator Gene Wright told residents Monday that the option to pay over 20 years was extended to help soften the financial blow.
Many residents voiced their frustrations Monday night during a public hearing on the matter.
One Town of Beloit resident said he is upset that his and several neighbors’ yards have weeds growing in dirt that was torn up for the project.
“I’d like to know what’s going to be done to make it look like a yard again for everybody,” he said.
A City of Beloit resident also expressed his dissatisfaction with the work, saying his yard has fresh pits that he wants to see fixed and be reimbursed for.
Another Town of Beloit resident questioned why the residents did not receive professional legal representation by an attorney throughout the process, and she said she believes local residents were overcharged and were not treated fairly.
She went on question how many town officials live in the area where the project took place. No one on the town board responded to the question, and a crowd of people gave applause to the woman who asked the question.
Some other residents also complained about the appearance of their yards, having “hazardous’ gravel in their driveway and the assessed costs related to the projects.
McKearn, Wright and Public Works Director Joe Rose each encouraged residents to reach out to them after the public hearing to further discuss possible solutions to yard restoration issues.
Town Board Chair Tammy Maegli, before closing the public hearing, thanked the many residents who showed out to speak and told them she understands their concerns.
A total of 115 tax parcel numbers were affected by public water projects, and 198 were impacted by public sewer in the 208 project area.