JANESVILLE — The person who died as a result of a shooting in the Town of Beloit on Dec. 9 has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
On Tuesday, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office named Byron D. Broomfield Jr., 17, of Rockford, as the person who died in the shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue. The shooting resulted in five other people being injured, two of whom were listed as suffering life-threatening injuries.
The medical examiner's office notice said Broomfield's death was the result of homicidal firearm related trauma and the case remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the shooting occurred following a disagreement in a detached garage of a home on the Porter Avenue property, with the victims ranging between 17 and 23 years-old. The identities of the other victims in the shooting have not been publicly identified by authorities.
No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.
“It appeared to be a conflict between a couple of people there and it grew from there,” Rock County Sheriff's Office Capt. Curt Fell said during a news conference on Dec. 10.
At the scene, investigators recovered "multiple" firearms as the exact number of suspected shooters and total shots fired has not been publicly released.
Porter Avenue has seen other deadly gun violence this year. Drevian T. Allen, Sr., 25, was fatally shot on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue in the City of Beloit. Three men are charged with homicide-related charges in his death and the case continues in Rock County Circuit Court.
In nearby City of Beloit, a total of 19 shootings, including four gun-involved homicides, have occurred in 2021.