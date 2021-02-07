TOWN OF BELOIT—A home was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.
The Town of Beloit and City of Beloit fire departments along with an aerial truck from the City of Janesville Fire Department were dispatched to 6 E. Valley Road in the Town of Beloit for an attached garage on fire at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Town of Beloit Facebook page.
Before units arrived on scene, a request for assistance was issued bringing additional units from the Town of Turtle, South Beloit, Orfordville and Brodhead to the scene.
Dispatch confirmed all occupants were out of the house. Fire crews arrived on scene to find the two-car garage fully involved and fire extending into the residence. Besides fighting the fire, crews battled the cold weather, limited road access and reduced water supply due to no hydrants in the area.
Crews were on scene until 9:30 p.m. with one unit staying on scene monitoring for flare ups. The house, garage and vehicles are considered a total loss and damage estimates are over $200,000.
No one was injured in the fire.
After investigation, the cause of the fire is undetermined. The Edgerton, Juda, Rockton and Janesville fire departments provided apparatus and personnel to handle the other emergency calls. Southern Wisconsin Emergency Preparedness Team (SWEPT) volunteers were on scene to provide food and re-hydration.
One lane of traffic was blocked on Highway 51 at Valley Road until about 9 p.m., according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.