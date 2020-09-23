TOWN OF BELOIT —Town of Beloit officials say despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, they look forward to future growth in the community.
The Town of Beloit held its annual meeting Tuesday night with some residents attending in-person at Fire Station #1, while others tuned in virtually through Zoom.
The meeting began with brief introductions of the current town officials and department heads, including new Finance Director John Malizio, followed by some questions from residents about various public affairs in the township.
“I want to thank you all for wearing your masks, as it’s keeping everyone healthy in the community,” Chief of Police Ron Northrop told residents, adding that his officers continue to work hard to deliver quality police services while being mindful of health precautions.
Northrop also touched on traffic enforcement and educational campaigns which he said have increased awareness of traffic laws and decreased the number of accidents in some problematic road areas.
He also added that the use of body cameras has helped township officers in their day-to-day routines and investigations.
Fire Chief and Administrator Gene Wright told residents that although fewer community celebrations have taken place due to the coronavirus, the fire department is looking forward to being a part of local events and firefighter career demonstrations again when they are safely able to do so.
Town Board Chair Tammy Maegli said residents on the township’s west side should also stay tuned for upcoming developments regarding improved broadband services.
One of the few residents who came to the podium to speak Tuesday began by thanking town officials and department heads for continuously being receptive to questions from community members.
He also asked whether any other potential buyers were considered for the sale of the old town hall building at 2871 S. Afton Road. He asked why the property was not listed for sale in case other parties might have put forth offers.
Wright responded that the buyer approached the township with an offer and a plan, which the Board of Supervisors was overall in favor of considering in the interest of future growth in the township.
A & A Riverside Properties is purchasing the site for $175,000 with plans to develop it for family housing options, business suites, storage and other public uses, town officials have previously stated.
Another resident also raised a question about the assessed values of homes in the township.
The 2020 annual town meeting was originally planned for earlier this year, but had been rescheduled due to health concerns.