TOWN OF BELOIT—The township selected its new finance director and treasurer Monday after the position was vacated about three months ago.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors approved a contract to hire John Malizio as the township’s new financial leader.
He replaces Sara Regenauer, who resigned the role on May 29.
Town Administrator Gene Wright said the township had received about 25 applications for the position. Eight candidates were interviewed, and the field was narrowed down to three finalists before Malizio was chosen.
Wright said that Malizio has “numerous years of experience” leading business finances.
An amendment to the contract was added to clarify that the town administrator will conduct a performance review of Malizio by the end of the year.