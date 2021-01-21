TOWN OF BELOIT — When he arrives at town hall in a few weeks as the new full-time administrator, Tim Wellnitz plans to learn everything he can about local developments and jump right in.
The Janesville resident and current Janesville assistant attorney said he has been interested in transitioning to an administrative role for some time and aims to serve the township’s residents well.
“I’m grateful to the town board for this opportunity,” Wellnitz said. “I’m looking forward to getting started on the exciting things ahead.”
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said Wellnitz accepted a formal job offer on Thursday afternoon.
Wellnitz, 42, will officially start as administrator on Feb. 22. His salary will be $90,000.
Rose said the town board has asked him to show Wellnitz around the various departments, acclimate him on local affairs and introduce him to the staff members.
“He was the best candidate. We’re lucky that he was interested and came on board, and we’re happy to assist him in any way possible,” Rose said. “He has a very good demeanor and is extremely intelligent. I’m looking forward to assisting him with continuing our growth and the progress that we have made in the town and look forward to what we can accomplish as a group.”
Wellnitz has served as assistant city attorney in Janesville since May 2008. Prior to that, he was bureau director for the Wisconsin State Department of Regulation & Licensing beginning in August 2005. He also has past work experience as an agency liaison under former Wisconsin Gov. Jim Doyle from February 2004 through August 2005.
He also served as a member of the Janesville City Council for four years from April 2004 until April 2008. He has been involved with various youth sports organizations in the Janesville area.
Wellnitz is a graduate of UW-Whitewater. He also earned his juris doctorate degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law and was a part of UW-Madison’s certified public manager program.
Rose said during the interview process, the town board and others involved were impressed by Wellnitz’s prior experience as both an attorney and manager.
Rose said he believes Wellnitz remains calm under pressure, pays close attention to detail and will be a dutiful public servant.
The town administrator role has changed hands a few times in the last few years. After Ian Haas resigned the role in October 2018, former fire chief Gene Wright stepped up to serve as interim administrator. When Wright retired in October 2020, the town board asked Rose to take the lead temporarily.
“We’re looking forward to having that stability in that position,” Rose said.
Rose, also 42, said he appreciated the town board placing its trust in him to lead the township until a permanent administrator could be found, and he is ready to hand over the reins and resettle into his primary role as public works director.
The township has good chemistry with its neighboring communities at this point in time, Rose said, and he is confident in the direction things are heading.
“At the end of the day we’re all trying to do what is best for our community,” Rose said.
Rose said Wellnitz will not be required to relocate to the Town of Beloit. He added that multiple department heads in the township live in outside of the township but have nonetheless been dedicated to the community for many years.
“We don’t see that as a hurdle,” Rose said.
Wellnitz lives in Janesville with his wife and three children, who attend schools in the Janesville district.