Rich Tippelt, Town of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief, stands in front of a rescue trailer at Fire Station 2. The station, at 1143 Inman Parkway, is planned to be demolished and a new Fire Station 2 is to be built thanks to a grant the township has received.
TOWN OF BELOIT—The demolition and reconstruction of the Town of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials.
“We are currently planning for the old Fire Station 2 to be demolished in September 2023 with the new station substantially completed in September 2024,” said Tim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit Administrator.
Fire Station 2 is at 1143 Inman Parkway the new station will be rebuilt at the same address.
Kathy Blumenfeld, Secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, was scheduled to hold a press event this morning at the site of Fire Station 2.
In May, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced that the Town of Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund.
Blumenfeld was scheduled to present a check for the $7,675,000 to the Town of Beloit in person, followed by a tour of the old fire station.
The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like.
“Town administration are currently working with the project architect to finalize the station layout,” Wellnitz said, “Town administration will continue to provide periodic updates at Town Board meetings.”
The most recent Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors meeting took place on Monday when an update was given on the fire station project, and a timeline was outlined for the project.
The town originally applied for the grant in November and the grant application was approved in May.
The Neighborhood Investment Fund allocated $650 million to invest in community building and recovery statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Administration administered the grant program which was announced in August of 2021.
The funds will go towards the fire station project solely, according to Wellnitz.
Fire Station 2 was built in 1974 and has become outdated, Wellnitz explained.
It is currently being used as a storage facility for the township and as the office for the Town Community Development Director/Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer, according to Wellnitz.
Fire Station 1, at 2445 South Afton Road, is currently where the fire department is operating.
The building on Afton Road is not only headquarters for the fire department, but also is where Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors meetings are held.
The goal for the township is to have both fire stations open and operational to allow the department to be able to reach more properties in the township in a quicker and more efficient manner.