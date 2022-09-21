Rich
Rich Tippelt, Town of Beloit Deputy Fire Chief, stands in front of a rescue trailer at Fire Station 2. The station, at 1143 Inman Parkway, is planned to be demolished and a new Fire Station 2 is to be built thanks to a grant the township has received.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

TOWN OF BELOIT—The demolition and reconstruction of the Town of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials.

“We are currently planning for the old Fire Station 2 to be demolished in September 2023 with the new station substantially completed in September 2024,” said Tim Wellnitz, Town of Beloit Administrator.