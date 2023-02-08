BELOIT — Town of Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeramie Mielke didn’t realize he had severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) while working as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic in Footville in 2009. Although he was irritable, having nightmares and struggling to focus, he shrugged it off. It wasn’t until he began to struggle with daily tasks that he knew it was time to seek help.
Responding to unexpected and tragic calls as a volunteer and returning home without the opportunity to process what happened had proved troubling. He was diagnosed with PTSD after seeking counseling.
Mielke, who is also the deputy chief at Footville Fire Department currently, started sharing his story about a year ago after he heard about the suicides of a few public safety workers in the county.
“I decided to help those in this department and departments on the western side of the county so they didn’t have to go through this,” he said. “They can reach out for help, and it will be OK.”
Now that Mielke is at the Town of Beloit Fire Department, he is working to create a supportive culture there, and beyond, where first responders can feel comfortable sharing their struggles and getting help when necessary.
Mielke and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles explained to the Beloit Daily News when they started in their professions, people in public safety didn’t talk about depression or PTSD out of fear of losing their jobs.
However, years of witnessing accidents and other misfortunes have taken their toll, and many first responders are opening up more.
They have responded to reported overdoses, suicides, accidents and domestic violence. Many times children placed the phone calls for help. Sometimes the incidents were back-to-back. They say they never forget the sound of a mother screaming.
“Some stuff we see, the general public shouldn’t hear about,” Mielke said.
Because of the hazards of the job and other factors, fewer people are entering the profession causing staff shortages and compounded stress.
Mielke noted rural departments face unique challenges as resources dwindle and there are fewer volunteers. Sayles added that leadership roles in public safety also carry significant pressure.
To help all first responders cope, Sayles said there are efforts underway to assist public safety workers in the county. One example is a new focus on having follow-up communication between fire and police with 911 dispatchers at the Rock County Communications Center to give those who took the original calls more closure.
In the past, 911 dispatchers would often only find out what happened to the people they took calls from when they saw an obituary.
At the police department, Sayles said there are formal plans made ahead of time for any potential officer-involved shootings. The officer is paired with a pre-selected buddy and will have a peer support group at the ready.
New police officers are being trained ahead of time about what to expect to see on the job and are strongly encouraged to seek help if necessary and talk to others.
“It’s OK to have depression and stress. Identify it, speak about it and have somebody you can go to. And, there is nothing wrong with speaking to a therapist,” Sayles said.
Overall, Mielke and Sayles said the culture is changing and the stigma of mental health challenges is subsiding. It’s more comfortable to open up to others. Often, just talking about it at work with those who understand helps the most.
“In fire service we are asking the question: ‘Are you OK? Do you need help with anything?’ We never used to do that,” Mielke said.
“It’s awesome to see some of the more seasoned officers having conversations with the newer officers,” Sayles said.
Mielke is glad he got the help he needed in 2009. He said he found the counseling and the tools he learned to be incredibly helpful.
He got his job in the Town of Beloit in 2019 and loves to be able to continue helping people.