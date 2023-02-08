BDN_210330_YB-FIRE03
Buy Now

A town of Beloit fire engine stands ready to respond to emergencies in the community.

 Brad Allen/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Town of Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeramie Mielke didn’t realize he had severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) while working as a volunteer firefighter/paramedic in Footville in 2009. Although he was irritable, having nightmares and struggling to focus, he shrugged it off. It wasn’t until he began to struggle with daily tasks that he knew it was time to seek help.

Responding to unexpected and tragic calls as a volunteer and returning home without the opportunity to process what happened had proved troubling. He was diagnosed with PTSD after seeking counseling.