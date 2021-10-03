Town of Beloit Fire Department Roster Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Oct 3, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Town of Beloit Fire Department RosterChief: Daniel PeaseDeputy Chief: Jeremy Mielke, Brian Snyder, Rich TippeltLieutenant: Joe Raddatz and Addison SennettFirefighter-Paramedic: Rick Bedward, Derick Brunton, Ben Peiffer, Charles Skokut, Anthony Sherer, Kolton Hatch and Keegan MickeyFirefighter-EMT: Norm Nitz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Final suspect in Dewey Avenue shooting charged Beloit man accused of strangling woman Beloit man arrested after robbery on Sunday Eight students arrested following BMHS fight Beloit man accused of stalking care workers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime