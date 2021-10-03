Town of Beloit Fire Department Roster

Chief: Daniel Pease

Deputy Chief: Jeremy Mielke, Brian Snyder, Rich Tippelt

Lieutenant: Joe Raddatz and Addison Sennett

Firefighter-Paramedic: Rick Bedward, Derick Brunton, Ben Peiffer, Charles Skokut, Anthony Sherer, Kolton Hatch and Keegan Mickey

Firefighter-EMT: Norm Nitz

Recommended for you