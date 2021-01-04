TOWN OF BELOIT — The town board appointed a new chairperson and welcomed back a former supervisor Monday night after Tammy Maegli recently resigned from the role of chairperson due to personal health reasons.
“We really appreciate her dedication and service to the township. She has done a tremendous job in the time she was able to serve, and we wish her the best,” Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said.
The town board members voted unanimously to appoint supervisor Skip Rath as Town Board Chair until Maegli’s term as chairperson is scheduled to end in April.
“I do want to thank her—as I’m sure all of our board members do—for her service in the last two years,” Rath said.
Former supervisor Dan Schreiber will be returning to the town board to fill Rath’s supervisor seat until the spring election.
Town of Beloit Planning Commission member and former supervisor Wade Sweger also had expressed interest in temporarily filling Rath’s seat if needed. The board chose Schreiber in order to avoid taking Sweger away from the plan commission.
Rose publicly thanked both Schreiber and Sweger for their willingness to help Monday.
Rath had been serving as pro-tem board chair when Maegli could not attend meetings in the past year.
With Rath being named temporary board chair, supervisor Jim Stevens was named new pro-tem chair to step up if Rath is unable to attend any meetings.
Rath said he appreciated the board members’ efforts and told the town board that he is prepared to attend any and all meetings and will be present as needed.
Rose said Maegli had resigned from the role of town board chair on Dec. 28. He added that by appointing a temporary chair and filling any other vacancies, the board will have a quorum at public meetings and continue to operate smoothly.
Rath asked community members to pray for Maegli at this time.
Joe Rose echoed Rath’s sentiments about Maegli.
“She’s in our thoughts and prayers with what’s going on,” Rose said.