TOWN OF BELOIT — In keeping with other Stateline Area municipalities the Town of Beloit may soon establish a room tax on motels and other short-term rentals, using the money to help promote tourism.
Interim Town Administrator Gene Wright told the town’s board of supervisors this week he recently met with representatives from Visit Beloit about a possible agreement after rental owners in the township said they wanted to be included on Visit Beloit’s website.
“Right now we have no skin in the game whatsoever. This would get us involved with that,” Wright said.
Wright presented all five supervisors with a draft ordinance to consider a room tax for AirB&B-type by-owner rentals, perhaps as early as the next town board meeting March 16.
AirB&B is an online service that connects people seeking overnight accommodations with people in that area who want to temporarily rent out their house or property.
No action was taken Monday, and the first draft of the proposed town ordinance—based on an existing City of Beloit ordinance—could still be subject to change.
The proposed room tax would be set at 8%, with 80% of that money going toward Visit Beloit, which is consistent with other area municipalities that are already involved.
Visit Beloit is funded primarily through hotel/motel tax revenue paid by tourists in the region, said Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini.
“We’re dependent on driving visitors to the area,” Ruffini said. “The tax will allow a stronger mechanism to monitor short-term rentals in the community.”
Short-term rentals can include motels, hotels, single bedrooms, shared bedrooms or vacation homes. The phrase “short-term,” as defined by the State of Wisconsin, applies to any property where a renter is staying for 30 days or fewer.
At the end of January, Ruffini said Visit Beloit was aware of roughly 15 short-term rentals within the 53511 zip code.
Ruffini said a recommendation for room tax in the township is mostly based on a growing short-term rental market, along with added security and more safety inspections.
Ultimately, Ruffini said, Visit Beloit would use any extra income to promote tourism in the township and give back to the community.
