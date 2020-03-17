TOWN OF BELOIT — A state of emergency has been declared in the township related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19.
Town officials declared the emergency on Tuesday for up to 120 days if necessary due to an "imminent threat" posed to public health by the Coronavirus.
Acting Town Administrator Joe Rose said town authorities are urging residents to be mindful of social distancing. He added that public workers will also be limiting their face-to-face interactions with the general public.
The emergency declaration allows the township to request equipment or other necessities through Rock County's Emergency Operations Center, Rose said.
For example, if additional respirators need to be purchased, the township could request support to recuperate those costs and continue to provide proactive public safety services.
Rose said the Town of Beloit is not planning to establish a curfew at this time.
For additional information, visit Rock County's website at co.rock.wi.us
