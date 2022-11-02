Paddock Solar Project

Preliminary road work is being completed at the Paddock Solar Project in the Town of Beloit near Highway 213 and West County Road Q. Both the Paddock solar project and one in Albany in Green County are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Alliant Energy.

TOWN OF BELOIT—Initial site work is nearing completion at both the Alliant Energy Paddock and Albany solar energy projects.

The Paddock Solar Project is a 65-megawatt, 500-acre solar farm in the Town of Beloit near Highway 213 and West County Road Q.