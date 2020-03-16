TOWN OF BELOIT—A new township ordinance will require those who rent rooms in the short-term to pay an accommodations tax to help benefit tourism promotions in the area.
In a unanimous vote Monday, the Town of Beloit’s Board of Supervisors approved the creation of the ordinance.
Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini said the organization is excited to partner with the township on promoting its tourism and help showcase “a very bright future for the town.”
The ordinance states the tax will cover 8% of the gross receipt of a short-term rental’s cost. Of that amount, 20% of the revenue will go to the Town of Beloit, while Visit Beloit will receive 80%.
The ordinance is aimed at properties that use the Airbnb service, which connects tourists with homeowners willing to rent out a room or property for fewer than 30 days.
Ruffini told the town board he is aware of one active short-term rental currently operating in the township. He added that other short-term rental sites could develop in the future.
Interim Town Administrator Gene Wright said he knows of, at most, two or three sites that could potentially be classified as short-term rentals.
Wright said the board’s decision to move forward with the room tax allows the township to join an array of other area municipalities that have similar existing partnerships with Visit Beloit.
“It puts us in line with everybody else,” Wright said. “This will increase our abilities to use their (Visit Beloit’s) services.”
Town Board Supervisor Skip Rath told citizens during Monday’s meeting that the room tax will have little to no financial impact on residents overall. He noted the ordinance will help promote the township in new ways.
