TOWN OF BELOIT—Officials in the Town of Beloit are refining the proposed 2021 budget as workshop sessions continue.
The proposed 2021 budget includes total estimated revenue of $7,553,857. Total estimated expenditures amount to $7,543,527, leaving a budget surplus of $10,330, according to preliminary documents.
According to the proposed budget, about $3,880,199 in revenue would be collected through local property taxes, a 7.5% total increase from the 2020 budget.
Total general obligation borrowing adds up to $1,951,217. A majority of those borrowed dollars at $1,167,000 are intended for various road work projects.
The proposed budget only lists $1,000 in special revenue from community celebrations, a marked decrease from prior years as many area events have been called off.
Among the various departments in the township, the proposed 2021 budget estimates $1,973,746 in police department spending and another $1,731,668 for fire and ambulance expenditures.