TOWN OF BELOIT—Carl McMillan said as a member of the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors and lifelong resident, he hopes the township is able to find candidates for town administrator who care deeply about the community’s history and future.
“I’m in favor of someone who’s strong, running all the departments well … making sure our community outreach is there, communicating with other communities. That’s what I want as a board member,” McMillan said Tuesday.
Members of the town Administrator Hiring Committee met Tuesday to discuss possible ordinance changes and items they want to see added to a job description before seeking applicants for town administrator.
The role of town administrator is opening up as town fire chief and administrator Gene Wright is set to retire from both roles on Oct. 9. A separate committee is overseeing the process of naming a new fire chief.
Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said the town administrator should operate as the voice and face of the township, with a key focus on long-term planning for community growth.
McMillan said a town administrator should also seek out grant funding or revenue opportunities on behalf of the township as a whole.
McMillan added that he believes in order to effectively do the job of town administrator, a candidate should be employed full-time. He said 20 hours each week is not enough.
Citizens suggested that town officials search for local candidates as much as possible and to take their time to identify quality applicants.
Supervisor Steve Heumiller said he believes the township is likely to search for local candidates before expanding the search as needed.
He added that he would like to see three or four finalists go before the full Board of Supervisors for additional review.
Kienbaum said other municipalities similar in size to the Town of Beloit pay administrators between around $79,000 and $100,000 annually. He added that a salary of roughly $90,000 for an administrator proposed in the upcoming town budget would be on the higher end by comparison, which could help draw in applicants.
If outside groups were to be involved at the township’s request, which is likely, Kienbaum said the township would seek a “wide range of professionals” to help screen initial applicants and narrow down a pool of finalists for the Board of Supervisors to consider.
No formal action was taken during Tuesday’s meeting. During the next Board of Supervisors meeting, the committee members will offer updates and seek overall input from the board on the town administrator hiring process.