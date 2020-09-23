TOWN OF BELOIT — The township's Board of Supervisors on Monday night voted to approve one polling place instead of two for the general election in November.
Voting will take place in the apparatus bay at Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Town officials said polling at the fire station will allow for social distancing and has enough parking spaces to accommodate voters.
The township is seeing record absentee voting this year due to the coronavirus. Officials have received 1,100 requests so far, surpassing the previous record of 700.