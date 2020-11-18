TOWN OF BELOIT—As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the township is closing park pavilions and restrooms until further notice.
In a news release Wednesday, Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said pavilions, restrooms and the McKearn building were being closed effective immediately after Rock County returned to Phase One of its reopening plan.
The township parks will remain open, however, but no sports gatherings are allowed.
Rose asked residents to continue practicing social distancing at local parks.