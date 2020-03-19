TOWN OF BELOIT—The township is closing its administrative office to the general public temporarily in an effort to protect its staff from exposure to the Coronavirus/COVID-19.
In a news release that was issued Thursday, town officials said all administrative services will be available solely through email and other non-direct contact until further notice.
However, in-person absentee voting and voter registration is available if necessary at 2445 S. Afton Road. The town is encouraging residents to send their absentee ballots through the mail.
For more information on absentee ballots, go online to to MyVote.wi.gov.
The township previously had announced the township police department would limit face-to-face contact with residents in non-priority calls for service. The police still are responding to non-priority calls through telephone conversations.
