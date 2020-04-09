TOWN OF BELOIT — Administrative offices in the Town of Beloit are now closed to all in-person visitors until further notice due to the coronavirus/COVID-19.
In a news release Thursday, Town Administrator Gene Wright said beginning Thursday, town services only will be available through email or indirect contact in an effort to protect citizens and staff from possible exposure to the virus.
For more information on how to contact town officials, go to townofbeloit.org.
