TOWN OF BELOIT — Park visitors who are caught feeding ducks or geese in township parks will face a fine going forward, as town officials say they want to manage waterfowl populations and avoid excessive droppings near the river.
A public hearing was held Monday before the town board unanimously approved the ordinance change. No residents spoke at the hearing.
Signage already has been installed telling residents not to feed wild animals. The fine for feeding wildlife is $263.50.
Public Works Director Joe Rose said the town has previously tried using coyote cutouts to scare off geese, without success.
Geese are protected by federal law, and town ordinances also prohibit the killing of wildlife at local parks.
“We can’t just shoot them out of season or without tags,” Rose said. “So that’s not really an option.”
Rose added that reducing waterfowl populations matters because the animals can cause damage to parks. Their droppings affect the docks and can cause bacteria in the water.
When people feed geese or ducks, it essentially invites the animals back in larger numbers to expect more food, he said. Some people in the past have dumped whole bags of corn for the animals to graze on.
“That area is for recreational activity of people, and the geese tend to make that area a lot less attractive and not necessarily safe,” Rose said. “We highly encourage our residents not to partake in that kind of activity, and we’re hoping for compliance.”
By comparison, the City of Beloit has tried taking its own steps to mitigate geese populations in a “continued work in progress,” according to information from Parks & Recreation Director Mark Edwards.
For example, at Riverside Park and Krueger-Haskell golf course, staff have tried using dogs and placing shiny reflective tape near the lagoon or river banks. These efforts have yielded minimal success.
City crews have also put up signs asking citizens not to feed ducks or geese.
Town of Beloit Code Enforcement Officer Jeff Pearson said geese and ducks have a hard time digesting household foods like bread or popcorn.
“People think they’re doing a good thing, but it’s not really healthy for their digestive systems,” Pearson said.
Pearson said the township originally posted the signs as a courtesy, reminding people not to feed the animals. As issues continued to occur, he said enforcement has become necessary.
Most human foods do not meet the nutritional requirements of waterfowl and can lead to disease or malnutrition, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Feeding by hand or approaching wildlife can potentially be dangerous for people or pets if animals become agitated.
More information on wildlife is available on the DNR website.