BDN file photo

TOWN OF BELOIT- After a 72 hour extension, five candidates have filed paperwork and intend to run for positions on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors.

The candidate filing deadline was originally set for Jan 3, but the Town of Beloit Village Clerk Karry DeVault had to extend the town’s deadline until Friday, Jan. 6. The reason for the extension was because incumbent board member James Packard Jr. did not to turn in his declaration of candidacy form (EL-162) stating he will not run by the required deadline.

