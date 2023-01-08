TOWN OF BELOIT- After a 72 hour extension, five candidates have filed paperwork and intend to run for positions on the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors.
The candidate filing deadline was originally set for Jan 3, but the Town of Beloit Village Clerk Karry DeVault had to extend the town’s deadline until Friday, Jan. 6. The reason for the extension was because incumbent board member James Packard Jr. did not to turn in his declaration of candidacy form (EL-162) stating he will not run by the required deadline.
This extension gave people the opportunity to fill out applications for the town chairperson or for one of the two town supervisor positions that will be on the ballot on April 4.
The current Town of Beloit chairperson, Diane M. Greenlee was the only one that turned in her application for the position. Greenlee will be running uncontested and will be elected unless a write-in candidate obtains more votes.
Current Town of Beloit board member John Pelock along with three other candidates will be on the ballot for the two seats up for election. Besides Pelock, other candidates who have filed paperwork are Marilyn Sloniker, Steven J. Kopp and Jim Stevens.
Sloniker is a former Beloit City councilor, founder of Healing Hearts Mentors and the owner of Hope for All Cleaning Services.
Kopp served as Town of Beloit Police Chief from 2011 — 2016.
Stevens is a former Town of Beloit board member and served for two terms.