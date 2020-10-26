TOWN OF BELOIT—Next year’s town budget is expected to be finalized and approved in mid-November.
Town of Beloit Finance Director and Treasurer John Malizio said a final budget meeting is planned for Nov. 16.
The tax levy will remain roughly the same as last year, at about $3.6 million.
Malizio said the township also intends to retain the same mill rate. In 2018, the rate was about $7.66 per $1,000 of property value. In 2019, the rate was about $7.09 per $1,000 of property value.
The 2021 budget includes about $130,000 to cover salary and benefits for hiring two new patrol officers in the Town of Beloit Police Department.
During two recent budget workshops and at a town Board of Supervisors meeting, police leadership said hiring at least two new officers is critical to the safety of officers and residents, citing staffing shortage concerns detailed in a study.
Malizio also said the township is awaiting additional information from Alliant Energy regarding tax revenues from the company’s brand new West Riverside Energy Center.
The added annual revenue from Alliant is anticipated to be between $700,000 and $800,000. Malizio said that money is intended to serve as “a rainy day fund” for the township. He added those dollars could also help offset reductions in state aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 assessed value total is around $513 million in the township, Malizio said. Last year, the total assessed value was about $509 million.