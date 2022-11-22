Board of Supervisors and John Malizio
Carl McMillan, Linda Ross, Diane Grennlee, John Pelock and James Packard Jr. approved the Town of Beloit budget that was prepared and presented by John Malizio, Finance Director and Treasurer for the Town of Beloit.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

TOWN OF BELOIT- The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors approved a $8,460,741 budget, for the 2023 year on Monday night.

John Malizio, Finance Director and Treasurer for the Town of Beloit, presented the final budget numbers to the board of supervisors.

