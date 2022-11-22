Carl McMillan, Linda Ross, Diane Grennlee, John Pelock and James Packard Jr. approved the Town of Beloit budget that was prepared and presented by John Malizio, Finance Director and Treasurer for the Town of Beloit.
TOWN OF BELOIT- The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors approved a $8,460,741 budget, for the 2023 year on Monday night.
John Malizio, Finance Director and Treasurer for the Town of Beloit, presented the final budget numbers to the board of supervisors.
Malizio announced that the town’s 2022 assessed value increased by 1.21% and now is valued at $532,403,756.
“We were able to get all our answers and concerns addressed at the previous budget workshop,” said Linda Ross, Town of Beloit Supervisor.
The budget was approved unanimously by all five members of the board.
The 2023 Operating Fund totaled $6,599,694. The Operating Fund includes all expenditures not including the debt service fund. The debt service fund, for the 2023 year, was approved at $1,861,092.
Some key expenditures of the operating budget fund include:
Police Department: $2,329,988
Fire Department & Ambulance: $1,973,296
Community Development: $201,845
Public Works: $807,834
Board and Commissions: $899,498
The Capital Improvement Budget currently sits at $103,000 but $600,000 to $500,000 will be added to the CPI budget in the coming months, according to Malizio.
The Net New Construction of the town increased by $15,646,800 or 2.52%.
Following the vote on the budget, the tax levy was approved by the Town of Beloit Supervisors.
The tax levy for the Town of Beloit was approved at $4,039,433. $1,861,092 makes up the Tax Levy for debt services and $2,178,341 totaled the tax levy for general town services. The total mill rate would be $7.58, according to Malizio.
The expenditures for boards, commissions and administration will increase going into the 2023 year.
Malizio conducted a study of salaries of town administrators across the state in the past year.
“With the approved 2023 budget we are closer to the average, but still have not reached the average salary pay with this budget,” Malizio said.
On Oct. 10 a Town of Beloit budget workshop was held and hosted by Malizio.
“Since we held the workshop later in the year a lot of the numbers did not change that are in the final budget,” Malizio said.