TOWN OF BELOIT—The process of formulating the 2021 Town of Beloit budget is underway, with the Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors and some department heads meeting for a Budget Workshop on Monday.
Town of Beloit Finance Director John Malizio presented the initial budget proposal to town officials Monday afternoon. The next workshop will be held in two weeks.
Malizio told town officials and supervisors that the proposed budget calls for a possible 1.5% pay increase for town employees unless their employment contracts specify otherwise.
Malizio also said the township is anticipating more than $1 million in added revenue from Alliant Energy’s new West Riverside Energy Center.
The town’s administrative department plans for an estimated $479,219 in revenue for 2021, according to proposed budget documents, a 2.7% decrease from 2020.
The administrative portion of the proposed budget lists $119,709 in total expenditures—a 179.6% increase from 2020.
A significant portion of the proposed increase in administrative expenditures coincides with the upcoming departure of Town Administrator and Fire Chief Gene Wright. The township is looking for candidates to fill those roles. Between payroll and benefits, roughly $91,000 has been added to budget expenses depending on who is next chosen for the town administrator role.
The estimated administrative budget surplus is currently $359,510.
The Town of Beloit Police Department is anticipating $53,900 in proposed revenues for 2021. The police department’s proposed budget expenditures add up to $2,018,365, a 16.7% increase from last year.
The police department is hoping to hire two additional full-time patrol officers to help alleviate some overtime pay issues in the long-term. The subject of police overtime pay could potentially be revisited during next week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Town of Beloit Fire Department is anticipating $514,500 in total proposed revenues for 2021, a 12% increase from 2020.
The fire department budget accounts for $1,803,525 in total proposed expenditures, a 1.2% increase from the past year’s budget.
The total proposed budget deficit for the fire department is listed at $1,289,025.