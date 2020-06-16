TOWN OF BELOIT—The township is moving forward with a project to extend a portion of Bartells Drive to accommodate traffic in the area of a new elementary school.
The Town of Beloit’s Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve a $617,672.59 contract bid submitted by Rock Road Company, which is based out of Janesville.
Fischer Exacavating, based in Freeport, Illinois, and E & N Hughes Co. Inc., based in Monroe, Wisconsin, also submitted bids.
The roadway extension of Bartells Drive coincides with planned construction of a new elementary school in the School District of Beloit Turner.
The new school will house grades two through five and is expected to be open in time for the 2021-22 school year. A formal name has not yet been chosen.
Per the approved contract, Turner schools will pay the company for Part A of the road work. That portion will cost an estimated $403,292.34.
The Town of Beloit will then pay for Part B of the work. That portion of the project is expected to cost $214,380.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.