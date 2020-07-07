TOWN OF BELOIT — The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors moved to refinance various loans through nearly $4 million in bonds Tuesday.
The board unanimously approved a resolution to authorize the issuance of $3,930,000 in general obligation refunding bonds.
A financial adviser for the Town of Beloit, Joe Murray, said the refinancing of loans puts the township in an advantageous position and could save hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next several years.
The bonds are likely to be sold on a non-rated basis, in order to avoid costs associated with seeking a credit rating.
