TOWN OF BELOIT — The township’s Board of Supervisors on Friday adopted phase one of Rock County’s reopening plan, while setting some limits aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
All five supervisors voted in favor of the motion.
As part of the plan, all Town of Beloit parks and playgrounds are being reopened to the public. But the McKearn Park building and Preservation Park bathrooms will stay closed until further notice.
The township also is not installing any portable bathrooms at any parks, after officials cited concerns about being unable to properly deep clean facilities in between uses.
Anyone who has already reserved park spaces are being advised to follow Rock County Health Department, state and federal guidelines.
Phase one of Rock County’s reopening plan advises that private gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people. The same applies to garage sales and playgrounds.
The county plan also establishes limits of 25% capacity with use of social distancing at places such as pools, gyms, indoor shopping malls, theaters, bowling alleys and mini golf courses.
Carnivals and senior centers are among larger gathering places that remain closed until further notice.
For more information, go to www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth
