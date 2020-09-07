TOWN OF BELOIT — Fire Chief and Town Administrator Gene Wright is planning to retire at the end of this year after serving in multiple capacities.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. today, with possible action on acceptance of Wright’s retirement listed on the agenda. Wright’s retirement will begin effective Dec. 7 in the roles of both town administrator and fire chief.
At tonight’s meeting, the town board also will go into closed session to discuss the process for filling the positions of administrator and fire chief.
Wright has served as fire chief in the Town of Beloit since 2014. He has also served as administrator since Oct. 8, 2018, when he replaced Ian Haas in that role.
He also served previously as interim fire chief in the Village of Clinton. Wright was named interim fire chief in February 2018 and served in that role until Mark Ruosch was named chief of the Clinton Fire Department on March 17.
Town of Beloit Chair Tammy Maegli and Wright could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.