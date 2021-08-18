BELOIT — The Beloit Brown Community Liaison group will be hosting a town hall meeting with Beloit Police Chief Andrew Sayles via Zoom to discuss community concerns with the increase in gun violence from 6:30—8:30 p.m. on Monday at the Beloit Public Library.
The event is free and open to the public.
Alexcia Payton, organizer of the Beloit Brown Community Liaison, said the group was established to improve communication between police and the Brown community including those who are African-American, Mexican, Hispanic, Latinx, Middle Easter and Native American.
“We also want to try to get answers regarding some of the murders in Beloit,” Payton said.
“We are going to allow community members to come out and speak and ask questions to the chief and really find out where the police stand on getting streets safer,” Payton said.
Payton said she started the group after her cousin Chelsey Payton, a mother of five, was murdered in Beloit on Oct. 3. Payton said no one has come forward with information on who shot Chelsey Payton.
Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 Beloit police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Park and Grand avenues where many bullet casings were found. Chelsey Payton was transported to a hospital, where she later died and Jeffery D. Scott, 32, was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and released from the hospital.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said he reached out to Payton after he became chief to start a dialogue. The police had two community re-engagement events in June at Summit and Hackett parks, however, he said the police had to pull back a bit on planned community events with the increase of COVID-19 to ensure health and safety of the community and officers. When COVID-19 numbers start coming back down, he plans to hold more community events.
“When time allows, our officers try to seek out kids and families at sporting events to increase dialogue,” Sayles added.
Sayles said police are continuing to apply pressure to known members of groups contributing to an increase in violent crime in the city, county and region. He said police have been successful in getting some of the offenders arrested, but have several more to target who are behind recent violence. Sayles noted there is a nationwide increase in crime.
“We look forward to partnership with the community and are open to information our community has. We want to make sure there is an open door policy to make sure we are communicating with each other,” Sayles said.
Payton said the Beloit Brown Community Liaison group meets at least once a month to discuss different issues related to the police. She said a few families and businesses have been concerned about finding drug paraphernalia in their yards.
The group consists of about 10 people.
“We held a letter writing campaign to send letters to lawmakers about tightening up on gun laws,” Payton said.
The group also plans to hold events in the future so the community can come out and get to know people from the school board and city council.