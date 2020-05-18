TOWN OF BELOIT— The town board supervisors unanimously approved an agreement Monday to give additional information to first responders about patients with COVID-19.
Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright told the board that the memorandum of understanding with the Rock County Public Health Department would allow first responders greater access to information on patients who have tested positive.
Wright said in some cases, his firefighters have responded to calls and afterwards learned a resident had tested positive.
The approved MOU means that information is communicated sooner to first responders only.
In the agreement, positive patients will be reported for 30 days after their last known symptoms of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.