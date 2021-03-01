TOWN OF BELOIT—Residents who enjoy tossing bread to ducks or geese at township parks may want to think twice, town officials say.
During Monday night’s Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted in favor of scheduling a public hearing on a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit feeding wildlife at town owned parks.
In a letter to the board, Code Enforcement Office Jeff Pearson wrote that the proposed change to ordinance 5.18 (2) (f) would add language strictly prohibiting the feeding of wildlife at town parks.
Pearson told the board that the township already has signs posted at local parks advising residents against feeding wildlife.
Public Works Director Joe Rose responded to a question, stating that town staff has previously asked residents not to feed the ducks or geese. He added that as individuals continue to feed the animals, they have returned in greater numbers.
Responding to a question from Town Board Chair Skip Rath, Police Lt. Bryan Haase said the first offense fine for feeding wildlife is $263.50. Financial penalties increase after subsequent offenses.
“Anybody in their right mind who knows they’re going to be fined $263.50 for feeding the ducks or geese, in my mind, would really hesitate to do that again,” Rath said. “There’s no way in the world I would feed those geese.”
Town Attorney Brooke Joos said the township could consider posting a notice on its website to remind residents of the ordinance.
Per the board vote, a public hearing on the matter will be on March 15.
Separately at the meeting, the board voted to allow town Engineer Frank McKearn to receive bids for a road extension from Kyle Lane to East Inman Parkway. That portion of South Flack Road will help with school district traffic patterns in a small area adjacent to the high school campus.
The board also approved a request from the police department to hire on two new officers, Johnathan Stanley and Cody Stettin, effective on March 22. Those two positions have been budgeted for, and both recruits have passed tests such as psychological, physical and drug exams.
Also Monday night, the town board members welcomed new Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz to his first full board meeting and thanked Rose for standing in as interim administrator for a few months.