TOWN OF BELOIT—The township’s Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance change this week that prohibits parking on the east side of South Bartells Drive adjacent to a new school building.
Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said the change was approved unanimously after the board heard directly from administrators in the Turner School District about parking concerns this fall.
Among the concerns school officials expressed were traffic congestion and visibility issues coming out of the school parking lot at Garden Prairie Intermediate School.
Also during Monday night’s meeting, the town board approved a moratorium restricting the construction of new storage units in the township.
Wellnitz said in recent years, concerns have been raised about the number of storage units as opposed to commercial or residential development.
A six-month moratorium was first approved on June 1, 2020, and was later extended. On Monday night, the board extended the moratorium by another full year.
Additionally, the board has requested that township staff create a draft policy for consideration at a later date to further address the matter.
The board also approved an agreement with Alliant Energy that allows the company to discharge wastewater and cooling tower water into the township’s collection system.
Wellnitz said the agreement offers a significant revenue boost for the sewer utility.
He added that the agreement will lead to fewer interruptions in the energy service while also helping the sewer utility to stay in line with Department of Natural Resources standards.
The board also approved a recurring joint electronic recycling agreement with the City of Beloit that has been in effect since 2003 and helps secure local grant funding.
Also given approval was a banking agreement for another three-year contract between the township and First National Bank, which provides banking services for the town.
The township has also hired two new full-time firefighters and a part-time administrative assistant to the community development director.