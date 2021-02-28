TOWN OF BELOIT — The township's Board of Supervisors plans to vote Monday night on a measure combing polling locations for the upcoming spring election.
The five board members will consider a resolution to combine the usual three polling places into two locations for the April 6 election.
Wards 1-3 on the west side would vote at the Town of Beloit Survive Alive House, 2445 S. Afton Rd., and wards 4-11 east of the river would vote at Fire Station #2, 1143 E. Inman Pkwy.
The combining of polling places is aimed at providing spaces where social distancing is possible.