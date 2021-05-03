TOWN OF BELOIT—After a number of questions and concerns raised by residents and town board members, the Board of Supervisors postponed making a decision on a proposed land swap agreement with Waste Management.
“I hope you understand the concerns of the board and the neighbors. I appreciate you working with us,” Board Chair Diane Greenlee said Monday night.
Greenelee added she would want to see full compliance and no need for citations if any agreement were to move forward. She also suggested holding public workshops on the matter and advocated for getting more information before the board makes a decision.
The land swap proposal would involve trading a 7.5-acre town-owned piece of land on the corner of South Dougan Road and W B R Townline Road in exchange for an 8.49-acre Waste Management-owned section located to the south of its existing facility on W B R Townline Road. Both plots of land are valued at about $210,000.
“It’s much more advantageous for us to have that contiguous piece of land compared to the small piece that’s on the corner for our sludge spreading, and we would have more land than we did previously,” Public Works Director Joe Rose said.
Waste Management is a waste removal and recycling company.
Waste Management District Manager Cristal Clements and Corporate Real Estate Manager Eric Hyland attended the meeting. Their aim is to expand operations and vehicle storage at the facility and they said the intent is to work with the township towards a solution.
Supervisor John Pelock said several residents have complained about excessive trash in the area near Waste Management’s facility, and he said those issues need to be addressed.
Supervisor Carl McMillan said he has also heard complaints from multiple community members about excess trash near the site, and he asked why it took this long to get answers.
Supervisor Jim Packard Jr. said the township must remain sensitive to public input. He added that he wants to gather additional information and see formal plans drafted before making a decision.
In other business, the town board approved a development agreement with the Beloit Turner School District for the extension of a small section of Flack Road from Kyle Lane to East Inman Parkway and to make improvements to school district parking lots. The road extension is intended to alleviate traffic congestion.
Additionally, the board approved a community development department staffing plan that calls for the hiring of a part-time administrative assistant. Director Tim Kienbaum said doing so will allow him to more quickly respond to messages from people seeking a permit and ultimately assist with economic development efforts in the township.