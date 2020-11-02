TOWN OF BELOIT—The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire a firm to help find a new permanent town administrator.
In a 4-0 vote, the board agreed to pay $9,300 to Janesville-based RD Worldwide to locate, interview and vet possible candidates for the town administrator position.
RD Worldwide Managing Partner Rick Richard told the board the firm would begin its search by seeking recommendations from area leaders and would except to have a group of finalists ready to share with the board within a matter of weeks.
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose told the board he had received proposals from three different firms that were interested in assisting.