TOWN OF BELOIT—New gazebos will be installed at two Town of Beloit parks and a parking lot restoration project will move forward.
Low bidder Corporate Contractors Inc., based in Beloit, was chosen to build shelters at Armstrong Eddy and Belcrest Parks. The Town of Beloit Board approved the bid from CCI of $75,462.
Other bidders included Klobucar Construction in Beloit, Gilbank Construction from Clinton and R&T Voegeli Excavating out of Monroe.
The plans call for installing electrical conduits in both shelters. The Belcrest Park pavilion will be dedicated to former town board chair Tammy Maegli, who passed away in January.
For the parking lot work at McKearn Park, Rock Road Companies in Janesville submitted the lowest bid at $54,710.14.
Other bidders were Poblocki Paving in West Allis, Maneval Construction of Ingleside, Illinois, Norwest Construction from South Beloit and Janesville-based W.N. Yoss Construction.
Town Engineer Frank McKearn said Rock Road Companies indicated work on the parking lot would begin June 1, unless the town directs them to start sooner.
Odds and ends
The town board voted Monday to amend a rule that now prohibits any vehicles weighing more than 12 tons from being stopped at any public park parking lot or boat launch area. The change also rules out leaving construction vehicles in those areas. Signage has already been put up.
Additionally, the board gave town Administrator Tim Wellnitz the all-clear to enter into an agreement with the Beloit Turner School District to allow for the placement of two speed radar signs outside the high school. The plans tentatively call for keeping the signs active year-round.
Also at the meeting, the town board voted to allow a zoning agreement to expire for a 7-acre parcel of land in the Blackhawk Run subdivision, near the police station.
Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum said the “housekeeping item” will give town officials a chance to review the land and decide what to do with it. Pre-approved plans have called for a multi-family housing project there.
Outgoing Board Chair Skip Rath recommended scheduling a public workshop on the matter for mid to late April, after local elections take place and new board members are picked.