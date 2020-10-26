TOWN OF BELOIT—Officials in the Town of Beloit have taken another step towards finding a permanent administrator.
The Town Administrator Hiring Committee met Thursday to discuss a salary range and possibly hiring an outside firm to assist with finding candidates.
Interim Town Administrator Joe Rose said he has been reaching out to various search firms to inquire about pricing and services.
The committee is recommending an administrator salary range of between $75,000 and $90,000 based on experience and qualifications, Rose said.
Both recommendations are expected to go before the full Board of Supervisors in early November, Rose said.