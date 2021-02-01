TOWN OF BELOIT—The board of supervisors formally approved incoming town administrator Tim Wellnitz’s employment contract Monday night, a few weeks before he begins in that role.
“He’s a local guy and very involved in the Rock County area and in the community,” said Joe Rose, who has served as interim administrator since October. “We look forward to working with him and having his leadership and expertise.”
Included in the agreement is a monthly travel stipend to cover miles that Wellnitz will drive when conducting business in the township during regular working hours, Town Board Chair Skip Rath said. That stipend does not cover miles for commuting to work.