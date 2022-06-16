BELOIT—The chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a huge tractor or in the back of a SWAT van was given on Thursday afternoon at Riverside Park.
Children and adults alike got to see and explore at least 16 heavy duty vehicles in the parking lot of the Rotary River Center at 1160 S Riverside Drive.
“The city has been offering the Touch a Truck event since 2016,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
People have had the chance to come back every year to see different vehicles, learn how they work and talk with the people who operate them.
“Two new vehicles we had this year are the Rock County Sheriff’s Office airboat and the Water Resources Department’s vacuum trailer,” said Spencer Waite, Beloit Recreation Supervisor.
Just a few of the participating organizations were Beloit Fire Department, Beloit Police Department, Beloit Public Works, Dewey’s Towing and Corporate Contractors Inc.
Dewey’s Towing was letting children get in the cab of their tow truck and honk the horn. The business was offering a ‘honk off’ to any children who wanted to participate.
Dewey’s Towing also brought a heavy duty rescue vehicle that offered the children a chance to look at the equipment that is included within.
Another contribution was a police command center and SWAT vehicle provided by the City of Beloit’s Police Department.
Children were given the chance to try on a SWAT vest, riot shield and helmet.
The fire department had the aerial ladder on their ladder truck fully extended, which was a site to behold.
The Public Works Department had several vehicles that are used to help out with the maintenance of the roads and parks.
Two public works employees, Kevin Brown and Erich Kanery, were showing off the water hose and vacuum of the Water Resources Department’s vacuum trailer.
“We use this vehicle to clean the water valve covers and the valves themselves on the street with the hose,” Brown noted. “The vacuum can then suck up the water and mud.”
It was one family that attended this event for the first time. The father and his young son, Noah, were still familiar with a few of the vehicles on site.
“I used to work for South Beloit’s Public Works Department,” Matt Lundblade noted. “Noah has seen some of these vehicles up close before, but is excited to see all the new ones.”
“My favorite is that one,” Noah said while pointing at the City of Beloit police cruiser.
“I think it is so cool that the city put this event on to show people how these vehicles work and what they do to help the community,” Lundblade said.