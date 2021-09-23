Yellow Brick Road President Liz Champeny and Board Member Sarah Palumbo, are shown at a Ride 4 Pride in 2020. Yellow Brick Road is planning Toto’s Halloween Hop on Oct. 23 to raise funds for a queer prom for youth.
The 2019-2021 Mr. Rock County Cyrus K Stratton is shown. Toto’s Halloween Hop will include an event to honor Mr., Mx., and Miss Rock County Pride representatives.
BELOIT—Get your dancing shoes on and round up some great costumes for Toto’s Halloween Hop.
“We’d love everyone to come out and have a good time. We are asking people to consider how to incorporate it into the costumes. It’s a really fun party. Just come on out and have a good time,” said Yellow Brick Road Vice President Meg Trimm.
The Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Organization will holds Toto’s Halloween Hop to raise funds for a queer prom for youth. YRB was looking at doing the first queer prom in the area in 2020, but it got put on hold due to COVID-19. The plan to host the event sometime this spring.
Queer proms are popping up around the country as it can be uncomfortable for LGBTQ students to wear what they want or express themselves during a traditional prom.
“It’s intended to be a place where LGBT kids can be themselves and wear what they want to do outside of the heteronormative pressure that usually accompanies prom,” Trimm said.
Toto’s Halloween Hop will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3807 S. Riverside Dr., Beloit in the birch room at Boundaries. It’s an all ages event. There will be a bar which will be selling Halloween themed cocktails as well as soda and other refreshments.
Admission is $10 Online or $12 at the door. Proceeds go to the queer prom. To purchase a ticket, people can visit the link available on the Yellow Brick Road Facebook page.
In addition to a DJ and dancing, costume contest with prizes, refreshments and raffles, the event will feature the crowning Mr., Mx., and Miss Rock County Pride which are adult categories.
Because YBR didn’t have a Rock the Pride event because of COVID, the Hop will be a way to honor the existing adult representatives.
Toto’s Halloween Hop will also feature a Junior Rock County Drag Pageant for youth who are invited to do performances such as karaoke, dance or other expression.
“It’s open to interpretation,” Trimm said.
A high school age person will be selected to represent the queer community in Rock County at the event.
The Halloween Hop will mark YBR’s first big event since COVID.
It meets our mission to create safe spaces for LGBT people to come together, be in community and have a good time,” Trimm said.
Protective face coverings will be required at the event. YBR is a non-profit based in Beloit. Its goal is to create more awareness and sense of community for the LGBTQA+ community in Rock County, according to its Facebook page.