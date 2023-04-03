BELOIT — Emergency management agencies in Beloit and Rock County have begun the process of determining the extent of the damage caused by tornadoes that moved through the area Friday.

“We had staff in on Saturday using the State of Wisconsin’s assessment tool to document damage to personal and public property,” and email from Beloit Emergency Management Coordinator Patti Miller stated. “The National Weather Service-Milwaukee Sullivan was here on Saturday assessing the damage to see if this was a microburst or a tornado and determined that it was a EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph.”