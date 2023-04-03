A fallen tree rests on a piece of playground equipment at Our Lady of the Assumption School on Shopiere Road in Beloit on Monday. Damage assessment has begun from the storms that moved through the Stateline Area on Friday.
Storm debris cleanup has begun in Beloit following a tornado that moved through the city’s east side on Friday. Trees were cut into more managable pieces in front of this apartment complex on Shopiere Road.
Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
BELOIT — Emergency management agencies in Beloit and Rock County have begun the process of determining the extent of the damage caused by tornadoes that moved through the area Friday.
“We had staff in on Saturday using the State of Wisconsin’s assessment tool to document damage to personal and public property,” and email from Beloit Emergency Management Coordinator Patti Miller stated. “The National Weather Service-Milwaukee Sullivan was here on Saturday assessing the damage to see if this was a microburst or a tornado and determined that it was a EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 80 mph.”
Homes in Merrill Neighborhood, Shopiere Road (OLA Church/School and Vince’s Hot Dogs were also affected), Bootmaker Drive, Congress, Canterbury Woods subdivision, and Lathers Woods subdivision sustained damage, Miller stated.
“Homes on Manchester Road also sustained damage but this was not in the path of the tornado,” Miller’s email stated.
Sgt. Shena Kohler, Rock County Emergency Management Director, said teams have been out inspecting damage in the area since after the storms subsided.
“We are looking at how many homes were impacted, if any roadways or utilities were impacted, and generally making sure there are no unmet needs in the community,” Kohler said.
She said the path of the tornado went through the central east side of Beloit and into the Town of Turtle.
City officials are compiling data regarding damage and that process will take a few days, Kohler said.
She advised residents who experienced damage from the storm to take pictures of the damage and contact their insurance companies. They also can report damage to the city so it can be added to the storm damage assessment.
Another string of storms have been forecast for Tuesday. City officials plan to announce storm cleanup procedures after Tuesday.
Cleanup and damage assessment continues on the Illinois side of the state line also. In Belvidere and Machesney Park, EF-1 tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service. An EF-1 tornado can have wind speeds of up to 110 mph.
The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed Friday as the tornado whipped through the city. One man died and 28 people were injured in the theater roof collapse.
The Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District sent an ambulance to Belvidere to assist with the injured parties, according to Harlem-Roscoe Chief Patrick Trollop.
“We transported one patient from the scene,” he said. He added that the crews in Belvidere are to be commended for how they handled the emergency situation. “They were doing an extremely good job down there.”
Power outages were reported on both sides of the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, but all power has been restored as of Monday morning, according to utility company officials.
Kohler said so far damage assessments have not been terribly severe and no injuries have been reported in Rock County.