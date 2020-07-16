TOWN OF BELOIT — The construction of additional classrooms and workshops at Beloit Turner High School is moving closer to completion, and Superintendent Dennis McCarthy says families will have something to look forward to this fall.
The roughly $3.9 million Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) construction project is part of a voter approved 2018 referendum in the Beloit Turner School District.
McCarthy said the construction of new classrooms, outdoor learning spaces and commons areas at the high school should be substantially completed by August, and the areas will be fully operational in time for the 2020-21 school year, which begins Sept. 1.
Meanwhile, construction of a new elementary school on a 14-acre plot of land along South Bartells Drive also is underway.
“It is exciting to see the STEAM addition take shape, and we are confident this space will have a major impact on our students’ college and career aspirations for years to come,” McCarthy said. “While we have so many present day worries affecting our communities, watching the grounds take shape and seeing our plans come to fruition gives us all something very positive to look forward to in our future.”
About 15,000 square feet is being added onto the middle and high school campus. McCarthy said the additions will ultimately provide students five times as much space to work with compared to previous years.
When some students return to school this fall, the district plans to tentatively convert to a block schedule with 3-hour-long classes twice a day in an effort to mitigate crowds and risk factors due to COVID-19.
Ultimately, families are being given a choice to return to in-person classes or continue using virtual learning models.
An unexpected but possibly beneficial side effect of the pandemic could be that students have more time to work on art, wood, metals or other projects compared to during traditional schedules, McCarthy said.
On Thursday afternoon, crews painted walls inside the wood and metal workshops, hauled dirt for the base of pavement outside and began assembling cabinets and continued some overhead work.
McCarthy said the new learning spaces will have plenty of natural lighting, available storage and open work spaces to support students’ creativity.
