JANESVILLE—Unofficial election results show incumbent Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson has won the Democratic nomination for clerk, essentially securing her next term as she will run unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election.
Unofficial election results show Tollefson beat out District 15 Rock County Board member Yuri Rashkin with 11,986 votes (74.88%) to Rashkin’s 4,012 (25.07%)
Tollefson was appointed clerk in 2015 and previously served as town clerk in the Town of Harmony.
“I want to thank the voters for all the support,” Tollefson said. “I really appreciated the community supporting me. It’s great.”
Rashkin serves Beloit wards 16, 17 and 18 in the City of Beloit as supervisor and previously served on the Janesville City Council.
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Rashkin posted on Facebook congratulating Tollefson on a “clear victory.”
After thanking his supporters, Rashkin added, “We showed that transparency, accountability and community-mindedness still matter. We didn’t win, but we made people take notice.”
The lead up to Tuesday’s vote was more contentious than usual following a dust up over a social media post by a member of Tollefson’s campaign that criticized her opponent, along with Rashkin highlighting past election errors by Tollefson.
Absentee voting skyrocketed in the primary due to COVID-19, with Rock County reporting 21,365 ballots being sent to voters with 14,339 ballots returned, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission.
In Beloit, City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said Tuesday’s vote went smoothly as the city combined polling locations from nine to two polling places, with voters casting in-person ballots at the Beloit Historical Society and Central Christian Church.
Stottler said poll workers followed safety protocols in place due to the pandemic as no issues were reported at the consolidated polling places.
Looking ahead to November, Tollefson said clerks across Rock County used Tuesday’s vote as a scaled down “test run” for safety measures due to COVID-19 and the expected high turnout for the upcoming general election.