BELOIT — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed today, Oct. 9, as USS Beloit Day in honor of the new U.S. Navy combat ship now under construction.
The new Freedom Class combat ship is being named after Beloit because of the long history the U.S. Navy has had in working with Fairbanks Morse in Beloit, which has constructed numerous engines for Navy ships.
“All of us at Fairbanks Morse are incredibly proud to be recognized, alongside the citizens of Beloit,” said Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier. “For the more than 80 years we have provided the critical equipment that helps bring our U.S. Navy servicemen and servicewomen home safely.”
Fairbanks Morse is supplying the main propulsion engines for the USS Beloit (LCS 29), the U.S. Navy’s Freedom-class littoral combat ship. Major General Marcia M. Anderson (U.S. Army, Retired), a Beloit native, is the ship’s sponsor.
Based in Beloit, Fairbanks Morse has built engines for U.S. Navy ships for more than 80 years. Today, Fairbanks Morse engines are installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships that have a medium speed power application.
“The City of Beloit has a proud history of supporting the Navy and the U.S. military,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who advocated for the ship to be named after Beloit. “Citizens of Beloit have selflessly served in our Armed Forces, and companies like Fairbanks Morse that call the city home—and boast patriotic workforces that are second to none—have ensured for generations that our servicemembers can safely and successfully complete their missions.”
The USS Beloit will be constructed by Lockheed Martin with Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship will be 387 feet long, have a beam length of 57.4 feet and travel at speeds in excess of 40 knots.