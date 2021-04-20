BELOIT — Key figures in Beloit are reacting to the guilty verdict rendered on Tuesday in the murder trial of a Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd in May of 2020.
After deliberating for 10 hours, the jury found Derek Chauvin, a White police officer, guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death that sparked nationwide protests and calls for sweeping police reforms.
Chauvin’s bail was revoked following the guilty verdicts rendered by the jury on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Newly-appointed Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said Tuesday the department was thankful for the jury’s verdict.
“We are thankful that the jury saw what I and many law enforcement officers throughout the United States saw—that George Floyd was murdered at the hands of Derek Chauvin,” Sayles wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “I was horrified seeing the videos knowing that could have been my family, my sons, or even me.”
In the wake of Floyd’s death, multiple peaceful protests were held in Beloit in conjunction with the Beloit chapter of Black Lives Matter and Showing Up for Racial Justice.
“We must make sure we don’t confuse an officer being held accountable with having a fair and just justice system,” said Beloit Community activist Yusuf Adama, who helped organize last year’s demonstrations. “We must ensure that, with this verdict, comes deliberate actions made to ensure that individuals don’t lose their lives in altercations with police officers. Hopefully the outcome of this trial can begin a precedent of officers no longer walking free after taking the lives of the people they’re supposed to be protecting.”
Sayles said he was “proud” of the community’s response to Floyd’s death in the wake of protests across the country that turned violent.
“I was proud of our community for coming together to have their voices heard in a peaceful manner,” Sayles said. “I am also proud of all of our officers who served our community and represented our department during these tumultuous times.”
In response to the #8CANTWAIT policy demands being circulated to police departments across the country, then-chief David Zibolski responded noting that the department was in compliance with all eight standards requested by protestors, from updated use of force policies to banning chokeholds and strangleholds.
Command staff would continue to train officers in various areas, from implicit bias, de-escalation to mental health awareness, and defense and arrest tactics, Sayles added.
“Today is just a start. We will continue the conversations and we promise you this: we will hold our own accountable and we will stand out against unjust violence,” Sayles said.
Beloit NAACP President Tia Johnson said accountability prevailed in Tuesday’s verdict, calling the moment of “mutual hopefulness and faith in our nation’s judicial system.”
“Justice is fair behavior and treatment; this means every one of us treating all human lives with humanity, dignity, and sincere respect,” Johnson said. “As with the numerous other Black Americans who have died due to excessive police aggression or force, there never will be justice for George Floyd. Endeavors to prevent others from being deprived their earthly justice is a long, dedicated effort that will require persistence, patience, and work.”
In a statement, Johnson said the Beloit chapter of the NAACP called for a better approach to recruiting and training officers “at all levels” was needed to improve the nation’s policing system. The group also called for ending qualified immunity and eliminating unfair practices based on prejudice.
“We all must practice the age-old Golden Rule, in law enforcement, in education, in politics, in healthcare, in business—in every aspect of society and in our own lives—then we can achieve true justice for all,” Johnson wrote on behalf of the organization.
In response to the verdict, the Beloit chapter of Black Lives Matter issued a statement calling the actions by Chauvin “as traumatic as it is unforgivable,” and called on people continue to address “the racism and culture of justifying violence” that the group says enabled Chauvin’s actions.
“Rest in peace, power and love, George Floyd,” the group’s statement reads. “We were all owed better than your execution in broad daylight by an officer meant to protect us all. If there is any justice, and that remains to be seen, his punishment today will serve notice to ALL who dare treat our lives as if they do not matter.”