TOWN OF BELOIT—The Beloit Turner School District Board of Education could take action Monday night to approve federal required changes to Title IX guidelines for handling harassment and discrimination.
The federal changes are expected to take effect in the Turner district on Aug. 12 as school systems nationwide prepare to adopt the changes. The changes were discussed during a Communications Committee Meeting on Wednesday.
On Aug. 11, a group of administrators and staff are scheduled to begin training courses about investigating complaints, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
The Title IX education amendment was crafted to discourage discrimination based on sex/gender in school.
Director of Pupil Services Christine Brown presented on the Title IX policy changes. Some changes include identifying contact information for the district’s Title IX coordinator and having principals investigate any student complaints while administrators handle potential staff complaints. All complaints will require an investigation.
Committee and school board member Norm Jacobs said while he does not anticipate many instances of harassment in the district, he recommended from a policy standpoint that as long as doing so doesn’t run afoul with any state or federal laws, he would ask the district to consider removing any terms or conditions related to informal resolutions, in an effort to prevent possible coercion or continued harassment.
To view the policy changes, go to https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11qg0xsopAUg0v6GDT5fI8r9bHuRuwit1ippVR7nkIyM/edit#gid=324780798