JANESVILLE – It’s currently unclear when a Beloit shooting suspect who was arrested Tuesday in the Wausau area could be transferred to Rock County for his initial court appearance, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaiah K. Evans, 25, was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree homicide after a Beloit man was injured following a shooting on Keeler Avenue in Beloit on May 16. Evans was on run from authorities for months before his arrest Tuesday following a high-speed chase in the Wausau area.
A judge could order Evans appear in Rock County Circuit Court through an order known as a writ. That would require Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies to go pick up Evans from the Marathon County jail.