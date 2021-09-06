BELOIT—Few details are publicly known about the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Beloit, with the Beloit Police Department expected to release further details regarding the case later this week.
Officers responded at around 7:53 a.m. to the 300 block of Portland Avenue for a report of a subject down in the area. Police later found the body of a 19-year-old male who had been shot between two houses.
On Monday, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the department expects to “have an official time of shooting and death later this week.”
During a press conference on Sunday, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles confirmed the department was investigating prior incidents that may be related to the shooting on Sunday.
The department’s daily media report lists a shots fired call being reported at around 9:26 p.m. on Friday at Bluff Street and Portland Avenue, the area near where the victim was found.
The fatal shooting marks the fourth homicide in Beloit this year, doubling the total from last year and matching 2019 totals. In 2021, there have been 17 shootings in which people were injured or killed by gunfire in Beloit.
Below are brief summaries of Beloit homicides in 2021:
March 30
Jordan Jefferson, a 33-year-old Beloit man, was shot and died of his injuries following gunfire at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. No arrests have been made in the case.
June 7
Drevian T. Allen Sr., 25, of Beloit, was shot and killed at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue following a verbal dispute over an after-market sale of a vehicle. Three suspects were arrested in the case: Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, Damon E. Allen, 19, and Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19. Weathers is the suspected gunman in the incident, according to records filed in Rock County Circuit Court.
Aug. 20
At around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue and found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First aid measures were given by police and Beloit Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact authorities at the Rock County nonemergency line at 608-757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can also be left online at www.p3tips.com.